CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

