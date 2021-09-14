CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan Sells 5,249 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $92,854.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $14,357.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a PE ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,306,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $17,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

