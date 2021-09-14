CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells $39,696.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 740,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,306,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $17,021,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

