CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Insider Sells $71,538.36 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $71,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 740,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.