CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez Sells 3,584 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 740,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $863.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

