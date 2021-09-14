Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.37

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.37 ($19.26) and traded as low as €15.21 ($17.89). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.25 ($17.94), with a volume of 3,900,788 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

