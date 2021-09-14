Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st.

CRI opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. Carter’s has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

