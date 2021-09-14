Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $268.87 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $268.87 million and $26.08 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00173876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.07 or 1.00061373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.03 or 0.07123899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00875057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.