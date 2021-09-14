Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.60. The company had a trading volume of 440,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.28. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,502.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

