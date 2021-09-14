Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $247.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.42.

CASY stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.38. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

