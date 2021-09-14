CashBet Coin (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00145521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.64 or 0.00737527 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

