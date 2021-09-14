Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CGUSY remained flat at $$5.69 during trading on Tuesday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

