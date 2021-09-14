Caspian Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $6,018.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

