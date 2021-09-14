Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 73.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $46,960.30 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 59.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.80 or 0.00426065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01098504 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 498.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.