Cat Token (CAT) Reaches Market Cap of $264,923.72

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $264,923.72 and $50,028.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

