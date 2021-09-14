Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.28% from the company’s current price.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.24.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
