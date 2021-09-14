Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.28% from the company’s current price.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.