Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $205.32. 9,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

