Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPCAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.