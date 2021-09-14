CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,458,500 shares, a growth of 3,191.7% from the August 15th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,701,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,644,438. CBD Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About CBD Life Sciences
