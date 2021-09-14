CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,458,500 shares, a growth of 3,191.7% from the August 15th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,701,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,644,438. CBD Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About CBD Life Sciences

CBD Life Sciences, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating and acquiring undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The company was founded on December 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

