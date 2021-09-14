CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 881.5% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,570,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,149,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.