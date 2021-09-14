Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

