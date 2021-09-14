CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,174. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

