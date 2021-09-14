CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 1,930.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDHSF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

