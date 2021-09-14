CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

