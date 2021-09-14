Celer Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $246.14 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $544.46 million and approximately $246.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 100% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00146049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00818787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043347 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

