Celina M. Scally Sells 1,314 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apria by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $28,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.