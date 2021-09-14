Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $60.34 million and $1.34 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00750403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 60,284,822 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

