Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.61 and last traded at $90.49. 1,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 882,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

