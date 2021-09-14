CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
Shares of CX stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
