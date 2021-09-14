CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

