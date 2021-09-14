Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.91

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 94.63 ($1.24), with a volume of 1506925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

