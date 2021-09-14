Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

