Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,799 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $34,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

