Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.50 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

