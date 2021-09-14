CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 464.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 337,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

