Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

