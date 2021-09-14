Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $81.12 million and $889,128.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

