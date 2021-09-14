CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 764228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26.

In other news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

