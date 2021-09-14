Centrifuge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $884,849.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $108.36 million and approximately $884,849.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00078760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00169793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,228.43 or 1.00065410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.32 or 0.07176897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.62 or 0.00876358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,031,967 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.