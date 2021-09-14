Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $37.48

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.48, but opened at $38.99. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,094 shares trading hands.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $897,240. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

