Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,878 shares.The stock last traded at $114.51 and had previously closed at $114.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 1,182.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

