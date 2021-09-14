Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,878 shares.The stock last traded at $114.51 and had previously closed at $114.52.
The company has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 1,182.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.
About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)
Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.
