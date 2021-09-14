Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.23 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

