Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Lifted by South State Corp

South State Corp grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

