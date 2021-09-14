Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $18,495,906.40 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $18,495,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -106.00.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.