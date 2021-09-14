CertiK (CTK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.84 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $113.20 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,050,882 coins and its circulating supply is 56,369,057 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

