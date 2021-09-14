Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.40

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.32, with a volume of 5401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.33.

A number of analysts have commented on CERV shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

