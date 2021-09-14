Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.40

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.32, with a volume of 5401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.33.

A number of analysts have commented on CERV shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

