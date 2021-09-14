CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.65

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €125.65 ($147.82) and traded as low as €124.20 ($146.12). CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €125.40 ($147.53), with a volume of 7,128 shares.

CWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of €125.65 and a 200-day moving average of €126.21.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

