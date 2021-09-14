CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $67.00 at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

