CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Bank of America

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 66,830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 90.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.