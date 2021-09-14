CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$1.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,453. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.12.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

