Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

